6,308 Shares in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 79,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $561,131.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $1,345,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and have sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $55.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 84.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

