6,354 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $1,591,263.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,209.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $876,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

Teradyne stock opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $65.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

