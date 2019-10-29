643,216 Shares in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Acquired by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 643,216 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 1,041.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,928,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,939,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,991,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 841,994 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 42.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,770,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after purchasing an additional 531,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,494,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,244,000 after purchasing an additional 444,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AROC. Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

In other news, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $86,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 132,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,229.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 15,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $155,223.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AROC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,736. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 2.79. Archrock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $244.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. Archrock had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archrock Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 120.83%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

