$67.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report $67.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.03 billion to $70.71 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $76.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $269.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.99 billion to $272.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $266.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $254.30 billion to $278.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.04.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,308 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,805,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,355,068. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $293.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

