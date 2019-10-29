$9.88 Million in Sales Expected for Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will report sales of $9.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.75 million to $11.00 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $10.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $36.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.34 million to $40.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $65.83 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $77.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 120.67% and a negative return on equity of 5,057.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sequans Communications from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.23.

SQNS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 39,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,036. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 127.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 36,546 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 9,370,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 155,418 shares in the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

