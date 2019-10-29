A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) Short Interest Update

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded A. H. Belo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet raised A. H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in A. H. Belo by 25.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in A. H. Belo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in A. H. Belo by 0.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,066,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in A. H. Belo by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in A. H. Belo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. 61.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of A. H. Belo stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. A. H. Belo has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $4.69.

A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. A. H. Belo had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

About A. H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

