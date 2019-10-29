A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.35.

NYSE:AOS traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.69. 669,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,384. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.29 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.85.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $57,870.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $819,025.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,723.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

