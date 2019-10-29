A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Update

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 981,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.21 million, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in A10 Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in A10 Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in A10 Networks by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in A10 Networks by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in A10 Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

