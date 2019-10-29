A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut A10 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

ATEN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.46. 349,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,341. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.64. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $867,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 35.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 13.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A10 Networks (ATEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.