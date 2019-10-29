A2B Australia (ASX:A2B) Stock Price Up 0.6%

A2B Australia Ltd (ASX:A2B) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.58 ($1.12) and last traded at A$1.55 ($1.10), approximately 6,729 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.54 ($1.09).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.67 million and a PE ratio of 15.82.

Get A2B Australia alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. A2B Australia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In related news, insider Paul Oneile acquired 35,910 shares of A2B Australia stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.49 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$53,326.35 ($37,820.11).

About A2B Australia (ASX:A2B)

A2B Australia Limited provides personal transport solutions to corporate account customers, passengers, drivers, and taxi operators in Australia. It provides bookings, trips, and payment facilities. The company offers Cabcharge Plus, a cloud based travel management solution, as well as provides real-time electronic trip information and ATO compliant receipt access services.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for A2B Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2B Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.