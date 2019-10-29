ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) & iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Critical Review

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ABIOMED and iCAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABIOMED $769.43 million 10.75 $259.02 million $3.60 50.62 iCAD $25.62 million 5.62 -$9.02 million ($0.38) -19.66

ABIOMED has higher revenue and earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABIOMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ABIOMED and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABIOMED 32.35% 19.84% 17.67% iCAD -43.88% -61.62% -14.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of ABIOMED shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of ABIOMED shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ABIOMED has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ABIOMED and iCAD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABIOMED 0 4 2 0 2.33 iCAD 0 0 0 0 N/A

ABIOMED currently has a consensus target price of $318.33, suggesting a potential upside of 73.09%. Given ABIOMED’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ABIOMED is more favorable than iCAD.

Summary

ABIOMED beats iCAD on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0 and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. In addition, the company is involved in the development of Impella 5.5 and Impella BTR that are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors; and Impella ECP pump, a device for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customer's network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the company's digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

