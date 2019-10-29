AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ACIU has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on AC Immune and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a current ratio of 21.90. The firm has a market cap of $374.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.06. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. AC Immune had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. On average, research analysts predict that AC Immune will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter valued at $492,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

