Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACHC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Debra K. Osteen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 25.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 14.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,300,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,433,000 after purchasing an additional 158,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

