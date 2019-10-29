ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.19.

ACCO Brands stock remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 827,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,070. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $981.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 182,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $1,725,929.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,014 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,532.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $103,827.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,284.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,539 shares of company stock worth $2,876,810. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

