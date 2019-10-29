AceD (ACED) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. AceD has a total market cap of $108,291.00 and $4.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AceD has traded up 64.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006445 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001322 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 9,075,997 coins and its circulating supply is 9,075,797 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.