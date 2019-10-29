Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,379 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Adams Resources & Energy were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AE. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 88,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. Adams Resources & Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $484.43 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,119 shares of company stock worth $99,450 in the last three months.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.