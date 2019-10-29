ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.84 ($54.46).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADJ. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.20 ($39.77) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of ADJ stock opened at €37.24 ($43.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is €37.83 and its 200 day moving average is €41.17. ADO Properties has a one year low of €33.98 ($39.51) and a one year high of €54.30 ($63.14).

About ADO Properties

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

