Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Increased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Adobe by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $322.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $271.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $313.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $867,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

