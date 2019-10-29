Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,869 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22,309 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.06% of Adobe worth $81,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 114.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Adobe by 666.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $322.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.83.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total value of $809,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,148 shares in the company, valued at $13,255,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE opened at $271.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $313.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.