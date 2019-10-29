Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total value of $6,665,359.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,102,262 shares in the company, valued at $31,329,219,161.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,920 shares of company stock worth $34,871,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $275.24. 2,404,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,653. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $293.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

