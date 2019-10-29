AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 48,361 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 479,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,530,000 after buying an additional 98,088 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 399,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 290,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 488,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after buying an additional 251,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Nomura set a $40.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $57.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.