AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 437 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 26.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 110.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

DSI opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $109.31. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.4286 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

