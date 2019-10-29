AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 5,667 Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

LVHD stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

