AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 13.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,953,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of AerCap by 155.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Cowen upped their price target on AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on AerCap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Shares of AER stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.81. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

