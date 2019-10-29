AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 433,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

MITT traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. 149,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,969. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.91.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,115,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 21.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 116,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,358,000 after purchasing an additional 106,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 967,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 104,702 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

