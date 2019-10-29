AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Posts Earnings Results

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO updated its FY19 guidance to ~$5.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.11. The stock had a trading volume of 803,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,779. AGCO has a one year low of $50.48 and a one year high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $364,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,558.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $711,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 target price on AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

