Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports.

AGRX stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

