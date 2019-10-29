Air Partner (LON:AIR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.23), approximately 20,480 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 79,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.10 ($1.23).

AIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Air Partner in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Air Partner in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 million and a P/E ratio of 16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Air Partner’s payout ratio is 1.02%.

About Air Partner (LON:AIR)

Air Partner plc provides aviation charter, consulting, and training services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight, and Consulting & Training. The company provides commercial jet charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; and private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for business and leisure corporates, high net worth individuals, and governments.

