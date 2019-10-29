Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Announces Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies updated its FY19 guidance to $4.36-4.42 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.10-1.15 EPS.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $87.83. 127,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,718. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.62. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $281,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,796.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,864 shares of company stock valued at $868,021. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

