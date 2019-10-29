Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $105.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.22% from the stock’s previous close.

AKAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Nomura upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $86.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,718. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,458.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,864 shares of company stock valued at $868,021. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

