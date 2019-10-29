Alaris Royalty (AD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Alaris Royalty to post earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

TSE:AD opened at C$19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $715.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. Alaris Royalty has a 52 week low of C$16.27 and a 52 week high of C$21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.12, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Alaris Royalty’s payout ratio is 86.32%.

In related news, Director John Frederick Ripley acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$991,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,239,675. Also, Senior Officer Amanda Mai Frazer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$61,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$179,981.75. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $112,316 in the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AD. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Alaris Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.92.

Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

