Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 9,800 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,177 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 603,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,136,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 505,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,709,000 after buying an additional 283,542 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total transaction of $2,169,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,520,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $112.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.67. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $89.48 and a 52-week high of $131.04.

The business also recently announced a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

