Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 75.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 55.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 261,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,281,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 1,005.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 82,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter worth about $809,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 456,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,596,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter worth about $1,183,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Shares of JCOM opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.80. J2 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $96.53.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.25 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCOM. ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $156,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $218,519.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.