Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Belden by 24.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 153,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,270 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden during the third quarter worth approximately $764,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Belden during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Belden during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Belden by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 761,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,357,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

NYSE BDC opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $64.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.01). Belden had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $637.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

In other news, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.46 per share, with a total value of $36,368.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,058.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Biddle Neil acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,257,761 shares of company stock valued at $157,036. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

