Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 10,900 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,176 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,808 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 100,917 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,934,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $746,865.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,145.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,292.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,888 shares of company stock worth $1,736,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of PFGC opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $47.26.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.