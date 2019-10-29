Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 50,200 Shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Innoviva worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 555.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 147,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 9.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,049,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,642,000 after buying an additional 604,320 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Innoviva by 122.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 5.4% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $279,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 42.50 and a current ratio of 42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.42. Innoviva Inc has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.