Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.15). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 53,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,408. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $153,531.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,163.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Allen Doane, Jr. sold 8,529 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $192,840.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,429 shares of company stock worth $644,047 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

