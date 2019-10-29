Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Raised to $206.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target boosted by Buckingham Research from $191.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.15.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $170.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.65 and its 200-day moving average is $145.00. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $98.18 and a one year high of $172.20.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.44 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $144,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,363.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 592.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 183,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

