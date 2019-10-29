Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARLP. Seaport Global Securities lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Resource Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. 2,049,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,101. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wilson M. Torrence acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $86,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,860.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

