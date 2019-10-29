Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

TSE AP.UN traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$53.17. 7,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,864. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$41.27 and a 12 month high of C$54.56.

In other news, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.75, for a total transaction of C$65,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,493,355.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.44.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

