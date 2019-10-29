Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,402,449,000 after buying an additional 302,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after buying an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,956,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after buying an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,779,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,404.72.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $28.52 on Tuesday, hitting $1,260.46. The stock had a trading volume of 149,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,067. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,299.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $876.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,229.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,178.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

