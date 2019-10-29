Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $1,225.00 to $1,245.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $1,296.97 and last traded at $1,295.00, with a volume of 126392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,264.30.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,391.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $873.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,229.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1,178.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

