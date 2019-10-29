Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $1,245.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $1,225.00 to $1,245.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,299.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,322.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,404.72.

GOOGL traded down $25.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,263.22. 152,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,299.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,229.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,178.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 51.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

