Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1,400.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2020 earnings at $63.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $78.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $97.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $120.62 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,406.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $28.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,260.66. 2,621,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,137. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,299.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,230.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,178.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 51.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

