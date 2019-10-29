Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.30 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) released its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30), RTT News reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,288.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $876.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,299.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,229.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1,178.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,225.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,403.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

