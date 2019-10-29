Altus Midstream (ALTM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Altus Midstream to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter.

Shares of ALTM opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $10.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altus Midstream from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Altus Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altus Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

