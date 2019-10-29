Amazon.com, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $8.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $8.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.80. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,189.97.

AMZN stock opened at $1,777.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,767.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1,843.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.75 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $187,387,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

