Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $187,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,189.97.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total transaction of $12,797,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,011 shares in the company, valued at $100,338,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $7.95 on Tuesday, hitting $1,769.13. The stock had a trading volume of 33,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,429. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market cap of $871.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,767.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,843.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.