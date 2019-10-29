Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen set a $2,400.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (down previously from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,189.97.

AMZN opened at $1,777.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,767.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,843.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $871.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

