Amazon.com, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $42.97 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $42.97 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,040.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,189.97.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,777.08 on Monday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,767.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,843.58. The company has a market capitalization of $871.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in Amazon.com by 104.1% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.6% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $140,235,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total transaction of $3,146,995.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.